Stacks Achieves Market Cap of $851.51 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $851.51 million and $10.83 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00140768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00163769 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,720,323 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

