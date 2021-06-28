Global Social Chain Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.44 million and $76,700.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00676443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

