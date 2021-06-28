Particl Price Hits $1.52 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Particl has a total market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $5,369.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00397142 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,830,737 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,650 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

