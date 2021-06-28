$86.59 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post sales of $86.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.80 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $66.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $414.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

ARLO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.03. 588,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,155. The firm has a market cap of $571.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

