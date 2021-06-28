Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $387.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $281.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of FWRD traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 142,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.10. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

