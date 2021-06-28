PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $35.20 million and $440,824.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00031253 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010657 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

