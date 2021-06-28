Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $392,029,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,146. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

