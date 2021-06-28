SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post $115.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.25 million and the lowest is $112.16 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $98.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $470.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.62 million to $482.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $488.02 million, with estimates ranging from $467.48 million to $505.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

SITC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.00 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

