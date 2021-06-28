Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $312.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.41 million to $317.20 million. Green Dot posted sales of $300.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,728 shares of company stock worth $686,073. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 177,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,749,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,654. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4,700.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

