F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,237. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

