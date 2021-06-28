Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells $565,212.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RNA traded down $3.05 on Monday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 373,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,173. The firm has a market cap of $985.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $37.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

