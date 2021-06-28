DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to Repurchase $0.00 in Outstanding Stock

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of DHI Group stock remained flat at $$3.37 during trading hours on Monday. 407,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $175.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.