MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.42 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $93.38 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00004112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,549.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.78 or 0.06106564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.20 or 0.01465142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00404697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00128776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.42 or 0.00626400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00450673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00339039 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

