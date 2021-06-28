$122.11 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to announce sales of $122.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.20 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $113.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $478.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $478.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $512.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.69 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORR. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.65. 34,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,852. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $854.11 million, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 53.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

