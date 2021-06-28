Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the highest is $4.22 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $16.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $20.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.84. 957,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,959. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $134.94 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

