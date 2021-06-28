Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari Sells 517 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.36. 86,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 197,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

