Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report $40.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.80 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $171.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.68. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

