Curate (XCUR) Price Reaches $1.14 on Top Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Curate has a market cap of $8.71 million and $1.36 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00666952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039022 BTC.

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,618,279 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

