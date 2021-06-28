Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 57,469 Shares

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 57,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,439,598.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $184,269.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300,400 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $7,555,060.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 743,800 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $18,780,950.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total value of $28,699,101,180.00.

NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 788,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,278. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $373,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

