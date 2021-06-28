ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $9,866.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00339039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00122817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00183736 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,235,928 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.