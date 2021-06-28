ZeroSwap Market Cap Reaches $11.29 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $11.29 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

