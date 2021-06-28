Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 973,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.