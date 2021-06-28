Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $425.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,851,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.