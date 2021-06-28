PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.97 Million

Analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post sales of $57.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $61.35 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $16.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 245.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $228.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $236.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $276.44 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $296.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

AGS traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. 289,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $347.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

