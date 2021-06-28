Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post sales of $11.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. Exagen posted sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%.

XGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.85. 76,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,647. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $251.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exagen by 1,154.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,982 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.