Golff Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Golff has a market cap of $2.88 million and $3.03 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golff has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golff coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00666952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039022 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff (GOF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

