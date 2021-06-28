Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.96 million and $635,790.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00138838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00164299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,917.40 or 1.01065232 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

