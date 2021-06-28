Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.78.
BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.
NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $41.56. 33,517,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,700,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.
Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
