Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.78.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $41.56. 33,517,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,700,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.