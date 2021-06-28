$845.52 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce sales of $845.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $849.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $843.07 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $794.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 758,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.91.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

