Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.69

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $1.69 and $85,106.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 61.9% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00055255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00668776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

