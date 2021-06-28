Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $29.55 (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $548.86 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 75.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $29.55 or 0.00084893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,810.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $509.13 or 0.01462568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.93 or 0.00453683 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

