USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Hits $1.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00014529 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

