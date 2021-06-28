BiFi Hits One Day Volume of $420,336.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. BiFi has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $420,336.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BiFi has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00214432 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

