TerraCredit (CREDIT) Trading Down 57.9% Over Last 7 Days

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $695,368.26 and $1,029.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

