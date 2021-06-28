Raze Network Reaches Market Cap of $3.12 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $450,973.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00140077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00163798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,980.23 or 1.00225697 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,275,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

