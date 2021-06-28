ION (ION) Trading Down 30.2% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. ION has a market capitalization of $239,151.60 and approximately $15.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00213500 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00035100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001588 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,616,247 coins and its circulating supply is 13,716,247 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

