Conflux Network Hits Market Capitalization of $219.01 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $219.01 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 848,646,879 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

