Infinity Esaham Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (INFS)

Infinity Esaham (CURRENCY:INFS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Infinity Esaham coin can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00007908 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Infinity Esaham has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Infinity Esaham has a market cap of $1.75 million and $3,346.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00140077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00163798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,980.23 or 1.00225697 BTC.

Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. Infinity Esaham’s official message board is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927 . Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinity Esaham is e-sahaminfinity.com

