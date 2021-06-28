Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $57.20. 1,073,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,267. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.17.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,514,529.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,545.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,628 shares of company stock worth $4,220,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.