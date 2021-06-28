Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Hold

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

FBC traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 420,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.