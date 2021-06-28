Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.14. 130,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,037. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

