BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $72.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $59.39. 842,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,639. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $64,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

