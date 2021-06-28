Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

ACRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 73,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $3,683,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. 801,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

