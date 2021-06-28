Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce $58.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.60 million and the lowest is $57.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $230.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. 43,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

