$313.51 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce sales of $313.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $323.50 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $125.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $12.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.33. 2,802,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.97 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.98.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

