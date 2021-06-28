Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $335,915.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,459 shares of company stock worth $2,640,688. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VCRA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.73. 316,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,505. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.85 and a beta of 0.13.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

