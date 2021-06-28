CI Financial Corp (CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 15th

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE CIX traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.06. 630,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$23.22.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIX shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

