Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ OSTK traded up $3.23 on Monday, hitting $96.66. 1,138,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
