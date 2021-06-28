Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $3.23 on Monday, hitting $96.66. 1,138,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $19,824,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $238,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $15,571,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.