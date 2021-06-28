UBU Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,703.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, UBU Finance has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $803,924.13 and $50,703.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00661145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038590 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,665,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,428,003 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.