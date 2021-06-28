Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYPLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

BYPLF traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.